David Stewart Wiley, conductor

RSO Baroque Orchestra & RSO Chorus

Handel Messiah, Part One "Christmas" & Hallelujah Chrous

David Stewart Wiley conducts the RSO Baroque Orchestra for the time-honored Christmas tradition of George Frederic Handel's revered Oratorio, Messiah. Get in the spirit of the season with the masterful performance of Handel's sacred masterpiece from Isaiah's prophecies to the Hallelujah Chorus, you will be brought to your feet in the Messiah performance next season.