Harvest Time

Booker T. Washington National Monument 12130 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Hardy, Virginia 24101

Harvest Time at the Booker T. Washington National Monument is a fun and educational event for visitors of all ages that portrays life on a mid-19th century slave holding tobacco plantation during the early fall harvest. Come explore the park's structures, gardens and grounds while experiencing the culture of subsistence and cash crop farming prevalent during Booker T. Washington's childhood in slavery on the Burroughs Plantation. Admission is free.

Info
Booker T. Washington National Monument 12130 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Hardy, Virginia 24101 View Map
540-721-2094
