Heacock Classic Gold Cup Historic Races at VIRginia International Raceway

Don’t miss the racing action this September as two distinct racing eras collide for the Heacock Classic Gold Cup Historic Races. Fantastic vintage cars meet modern Trans-Ams at one of America’s top rated road courses, VIRginia International Raceway. This family fun event includes complementary parking as well as free admission for children 16 and under with each paying adult. Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24, everyone is welcome to join the crowd and be a part of a race where the cars are the stars.

VIRginia International Raceway is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities. A prominent test facility for the automotive industry, VIR has the distinction of being named one of the top six courses in North America by Car & Driver Magazine, and southern roots and hospitality make it one of the friendliest.

VIR offers amenities such as lodging, dining, a spa, an exclusive driver’s club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more. The grounds also offer a unique setting and specialized facilities for corporate retreats, group activities and conference space. Onsite parcels are available for sale/lease to motorsports industry tenants.

Advanced tickets for the Heacock Classic Gold Cup Historic Races are $10 for Saturday or Sunday-only, and $15 for a two-day ticket. All tickets are an additional $10 if purchased at the gate. All active military members are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount on tickets. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com, Facebook or Twitter.