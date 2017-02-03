Recurring Daily

Why Hill Week? Who: You’re an avid recreational, hardcore, or racing cyclist, or looking to become one, and want to jump-start your cycling shape and climbing abilities heading into the riding season. What: A week of riding that will tax your legs and lungs and put you ahead of the pack back home, with 4000 to 8000 feet elevation gain per day. The climbs will vary from short and steep to long slow grinds, but the summits will always be welcome. Each day will feature a shorter and longer course - you can blow up your Strava with up to 55,000 total feet of climbing over the week if you choose! When: Mid-April – just in time to tune your fitness up for the early centuries of the year, or the start of your racing season. Where: The beautiful Blue Ridge Region of Virginia. You’ll be based in Roanoke, Virginia, voted #1 rated outdoor town by Blue Ridge Outdoors. Spring will be in full bloom, with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to the low 70s for spectacular cycling. Why: Because short of illegal doping activity, nothing will improve your cycling performance more than climbing your ass off for six straight days. And because spectacular riding terrain awaits you, along with like-minded cyclists – new friends – to enjoy it with. And because you’re tempted by alternative outdoor activities like mountain biking, hiking, canoeing, paddleboarding and more, and because you enjoy amazing coffee, fantastic food, microbreweries and music… in short, because you want to put an edge on your fitness that will make your ride buddies back home envious, and you want to have a ton of fun doing it.