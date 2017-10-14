Free Admission

Last year we welcomed over 7,700 people to the sixth annual Hokie BugFest. What inspired these people to spend part of a beautiful Saturday at an indoor event? Maybe it was Tony Gustin the Bug Whisperer and his educational super show. Or perhaps it was the Alberti Flea Circus? Maybe it was the Wizards of Entomology or Brandon the Balloon Guy and his bug-shaped balloon sculptures. Or maybe it was the live arthropods on display in the Bug Zoo – some hailing from around the globe and some found down the street. Well these attractions and more return this year. Come one, come all, to the seventh annual Hokie BugFest!