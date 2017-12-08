David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Michael Lynche, special guest vocalist and American Idol finalist

RSO Chorus, John Hugo, chorus master

Members of Virginia Tech Choirs, Dwight Bigler, director

Roanoke Valley Children's Choir, Kimberly Davidson, director

The most highly anticipated holiday show of the season - Holiday Pops! There's no better way to lift your spirits than with the music of the season delivered in full sound and spectacle by the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. This year, David Stewart Wiley conducts Holiday Pops with all the magical elements you have come to love - high energy, familiar carols and lots of holiday warmth! We have a surprise or two in store for you! Join us! We can't wait to celebrate the season with all of you!