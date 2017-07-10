Impossible Science summer camp (rising K-5)

Impossible Science (July 10-14)

How did that happen?!?! Join us as we conduct science and engineering investigations that seem impossible. Discover scientific principles while having fun! (Please send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your scientist each day.)

New this summer: Tired of packing lunches? Let us do it for you! For a small additional fee, the museum will provide a lunch and snacks for your camper.

Before and After Camp Care

Before camp care (beginning at 8am each day) and after camp care (ending at 5pm each day) may be added to any session for an additional fee:

Before Camp Care: $30 per week

After Camp Care: $30 per week

Before and After Camp Care: $50 per week