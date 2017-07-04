Independence Day Celebration at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest

Independence Day Celebration Tuesday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. What better place to celebrate the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence than at the cherished private retreat of the man who wrote it? Join Poplar Forest for the kind of Independence Day celebration that might have intrigued Jefferson himself. Enjoy live musical performances; colonial-period entertainment; demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftsmen; colonial militia recruiting; archaeology displays; children’s activities; a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence; and more! Admission to the Independence Day Celebration at Poplar Forest is $9 for adults (ages 15+) and free for children (ages 14 and under). Tours of Thomas Jefferson’s cherished villa retreat will be offered during the Independence Day Celebration at a reduced rate.