Jamey Johnson

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is "one of the greatest country singers of our time," according to the Washington Post.  He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs. Also joining Jamey for the show in Salem is guest Ray Scott. 

Admission: 

  • Reserved Seat -  $47.00, $37.00, $27.00
  • Preferred Parking - $5.00 SOLD OUT

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at Ticketmaster.com

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map

Visit Event Website

800-745-3000

