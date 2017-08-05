Jimmy Herring and The Invisible Whip

AMERICAN JAM-BAND GUITAR ROCK

Ticket Price:

$25 General Admission (plus service fee)

JIMMY HERRING, one of the most sought-after contemporary American guitarists, will be embarking on the next chapter of his career as he announces tours with his new band, The Invisible Whip. As the founding member of The Aquarium Rescue Unit, Project Z and Jazz is Dead, in addition to playing with everyone from The Allman Brothers Band to The Dead to Phil Lesh and Friends, HERRING has made his indelible impact on the music world. He currently serves as the lead guitarist for the very popular American band Widespread Panic.

Although Jimmy has been touring consistently with Widespread Panic over the past 10 years, along with short tours with Aquarium Rescue Unit, Phil Lesh, and The Ringers, it has been almost five years since he last toured with his own band. The 2017 tour will feature new music that he has been working on, along with material from his last two records, Lifeboat (2008) and Subject to Change Without Notice (2012).

The Invisible Whip, which stands for the invisible force of music that drives the band, is a nod to Col. Bruce Hampton, who’s made a lifelong impact on the members of the band. All graduates of the “University of Bruce Hampton”, The Invisible Whip are longtime friends. Previous members Jeff Sipe (aka Apt Q258) on drums, and Matt Slocum on B3 Organ and Clavinet, will be joined by bassist Kevin Scott, and multi-instrumentalist Jason Crosby, who will primarily be featured on Fender Rhodes and piano.

