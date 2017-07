Shaftman Performance Hall Ticket Prices: Bronze - $25 Silver - $32 Gold - $38

Capturing the Spirit of Thelonious Monk–Then Unleashing It with Big Band Fervor. Grammy®-nominated musician John Beasley presents MONK’estra, a smashing 15-piece big band project that captures the spirit of Thelonious Monk’s singular music–the off-beat melodies and humor, the strange beauty and unbounded swing–in fresh arrangements flavored with New Orleans spirit, hip-hop, Afro-Cuban rhythms and atmospheric colors.