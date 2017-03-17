Juneteenth

On June 17th, Booker T. Washington National Monument will commemorate the anniversary of the 1865 emancipation of Booker T. Washington and the nearly four million people released from the bondage of slavery at the end of the Civil War. The event includes re-enactments of the moment of freedom that Booker T. Washington experienced with his family. gospel performances, a children's village, and food vendors. Admission is free.
Booker T. Washington National Monument 12130 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Hardy, Virginia 24101 View Map
