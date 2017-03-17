Juneteenth

to Google Calendar - Juneteenth - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Juneteenth - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Juneteenth - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Juneteenth - 2017-06-17 11:00:00

Booker T. Washington National Monument 12130 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Hardy, Virginia 24101

On June 17th, Booker T. Washington National Monument will commemorate the anniversary of the 1865 emancipation of Booker T. Washington and the nearly four million people released from the bondage of slavery at the end of the Civil War. The event includes re-enactments of the moment of freedom that Booker T. Washington experienced with his family. gospel performances, a children's village, and food vendors. Admission is free.

Info

Booker T. Washington National Monument 12130 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Hardy, Virginia 24101 View Map

(540) 721-2094

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Juneteenth - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Juneteenth - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Juneteenth - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Juneteenth - 2017-06-17 11:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook