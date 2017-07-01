July is Junior Ranger Month at Booker T. Washington National Monument!

Junior Ranger programs engage children ages 6-12 in an array of fun and interactive activities that allow them to discover the significance of Booker

T. Washington, explore the park, and introduce them to the mission of the National Park Service and duties of a ranger. Programs will be listed on the park website and available at the park visitor center by the close of the 2017 school year.