Kegs & Barrels Wine and Craft Beer Festival

On Saturday, August 5th, 2017 from 3:00-8:00 in Green Hill Park, join us for an afternoon of wine and craft beer tastings and music by The Worx.

Bring a chair or a small tent and relax while tasting local wine and craft beer from our area! Music will be performed by THE WORX.

Tasting tickets are available for purchase online as well as at the gate the day of the event.

Full glasses of wine and beer may be purchased in addition to a tasting ticket. There will also be local food vendors as well as many arts & craft vendors to explore during the event.