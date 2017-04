Kid-Made Market Sale

May 20, 2017

9-1pm

3716 Colonial Ave.

Come shop & Support local kids that have created their own art, food, jewelry, gardening, music, sewing, crafts, toys, woodworking or any creative creation that they want to sell to the community.

FREE to shop!

Held once a month May-October. All dates are listed on the Kid-Made Market Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/KidMadeMarket/