Kids Make Art: A Free First Saturday Program for Children & Families

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia

KIDS MAKE ART is a once-a-month first Saturday program offering opportunities for the whole family to connect with and make art at the Museum! By turning a viewing experience into a time for hands-on participation, children of all ages can enhance their observation skills and use their total brain, all while having fun working on a project with their parents, guardians, and peers! KIDS MAKE ART is FREE and for the WHOLE FAMILY. Registration not required. Children require parent/guardian supervision during the program, and we encourage everyone to take part in the activities – adults and children alike! Activities are designed for participants of all ages. Join us on Saturdays from 1:00-3:00pm at the Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center: 8009 Fishburn Drive, Roanoke 24020. For more details about each month's activities, please visit us at our website at www.hollins.edu/museum or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EleanorDWilsonMuseum/.

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

(540) 362-6496

