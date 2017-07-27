Kiss Me Kate: This show with music & lyrics by Cole Porter and book by Sam & Bella Spiewak has been called a Love Letter to the theatre. Attic Productions shares this love letter with you during a 3 week run July 27 – August 12. Porter and the Spiewaks bring us a play-within-a-play: a touring company rehearses and performs a musical version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Offstage events and relationships both mirror and complicate the onstage performances. Popular songs include the exciting "Another Opnin'," “Wundebar,” “So In Love,” and a vaudville style “Brush Up Your Shakespeare.” Fun for the whole family. Evening Performances start at 7:30, Saturday matinees start at 2:30. Adult tickets are $15.00 with discounted ticket prices for 18 and under and groups of 10 or more of $12.00. Call the Attic Productions Box Office for Reservations.