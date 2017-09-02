Labor Day Sunset Saturday

Saturday nights in the summer vineyard ring with good music, good conversation and laughing children chasing fireflies. Hickory Hill's Sunset Saturdays music series are evenings of affordable, local entertainment and a popular lake tradition with our 13th season in 2017.

Bring lawn chairs and a picnic. Sample our fine wines and purchase it by the glass or bottle to enjoy with your fare, then sit back and enjoy the music of local artists as the sun fades and the stars slowly pop out in the sky.

We strive to bring in local musicians who play originals as well as familiar favorites.

We do not stick to one music genre. Our lineup varies Sunset Saturday to Sunset Saturday. Please check the calendar entry for each Sunset Saturday to learn more about the musicians, then you can decide for yourself if the music suits.

$10 General Admission. Kids & DDs free.

Please leave your pets at home.