Lara Saguisag

Google Calendar - Lara Saguisag - 2017-07-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lara Saguisag - 2017-07-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lara Saguisag - 2017-07-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lara Saguisag - 2017-07-17 19:30:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Saguisag holds an MA in children's literature from Hollins, an MFA in creative writing from The New School, and a PhD in childhood studies from Rutgers University. She is assistant professor of English at the College of Staten Island, City University of New York, where her current research project examines representations of childhood in Progressive Era comic strips and draws from histories and theories of childhood, comics, humor, and visual culture.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

Visit Event Website

540-362-6575

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Lara Saguisag - 2017-07-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lara Saguisag - 2017-07-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lara Saguisag - 2017-07-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lara Saguisag - 2017-07-17 19:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook