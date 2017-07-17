Lara Saguisag

Saguisag holds an MA in children's literature from Hollins, an MFA in creative writing from The New School, and a PhD in childhood studies from Rutgers University. She is assistant professor of English at the College of Staten Island, City University of New York, where her current research project examines representations of childhood in Progressive Era comic strips and draws from histories and theories of childhood, comics, humor, and visual culture.
