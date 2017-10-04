Lessons in Leadership: The Cost of Sacrifice

Pi Lamda Phi Fraternity, in partnership with the Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation, invites you to a memorable evening of lessons in leadership from Mike Harris, a retired veteran and state police lieutenant. Harris served in the US Air Force in the Vietnam War assigned to a squadron flying the F-4 Phantom and then advanced to be a squadron Commander of the Civil Air Patrol. After his service with the Air Force, Harris began a career with the Virginia State Police where he served as a lieutenant and officer in charge of many units, including on 9-11 he was given an assignment that lead to the present day establishment of an anti-terrorism unit. Harris received numerous awards with the State Police, including officer of the year for Virginia, 1995.

Upon retiring from the State Police, Harris continued to work as a corporate pilot and just recently retired from the air. He has continued to serve his country throughout volunteerism with the American Legion where he served as State Commander, National Vice-Commander and Director of Boys State of Virginia. Harris is currently volunteering with the traveling Vietnam Veteran's War Memorial, The Wall That Heals with his service dog, Gracie. Gracie is named in honor of Navy Rear Admiral Grace Hopper (1906-1992), who was a forerunner in computer technology. Gracie was trained by Hero Dogs, a non-profit group that provides service dogs to veterans at no cost.