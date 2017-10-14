LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, 8k, & Kids Run

Come run the LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, 8K, and Kids Run. The run will start & finish on Main Street with all your friends and family cheering you on as you come down the home stretch. With the help of Odyssey Adventure Racing, this is the first Half Marathon & 8K in Salem. Friday, October 13th, 2017. Packet pick up & race expo. Saturday, October 14th, 2017. The race begins! The race will start at 9 for the Half Marathon & 8K, kids run starting immediately afterwards. Once you have finished, celebrate at the Salem Farmer's Market with live music, food & drinks, and the awards ceremony.