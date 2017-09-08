The Little Lion

Waldron Stage 20 Church Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia

This compelling drama by Virginia playwright Irene Ziegler is based on the novel by Nancy Wright Beasley, a Richmond author and scholar of the Holocaust. Set in and around the Kovno Ghetto in Lithuania during World War II, this powerful story chronicles the struggle of a Jewish family to survive. Both book and play are fictionalized versions about actual people. The story centers on the heroism of Laibale Gillman, a teenage boy, known as The Little Lion because of his courage and tenacity to protect his family. MMT’s staged reading follows the world-premiere in 2016 at Swift Creek Mill Theatre in Chesterfield County.

Theater & Dance

