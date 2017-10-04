Part horror comedy musical, part sci-fi spoof; all delicious fun! Little Shop of Horrors has been making audiences all over the country scream with laughter since its debut in the early 80’s. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelbourn discovers a new breed of plant and names it “Audrey II” after his co-worker crush. The plant, however, has a mind of its own, and promises Seymour fame and fortune as long as Seymour feeds him what he really wants- BLOOD! The musical was turned into a movie in 1986, starring Rick Moranis as Seymour, Steve Martin as Audrey’s sadistic dentist boyfriend, and Levi Stubbs as the voice of Audrey II. Featuring a hit 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, this smash hit musical features the songs “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row,” “Feed Me (Git It)” and many more.