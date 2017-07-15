Admission: Free

*NEW FOR 2017* Live and Local Join us at Daleville Town Center on select Saturday's in 2017 for some live music! Local artists will be on stage during operation of the Botetourt Farmer's Market! Come on out and support all things local! Pick up some fresh produce, enjoy the show and grab a cold beer or glass of wine! Admission is free and adult beverages may be purchased for $5.00! Entertainment provided by: Stone Canyon Bring your lawn chair/blanket and enjoy the day while supporting your local community! No pets, outside coolers or food within the fenced in area.