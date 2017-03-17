Living History CSA Encampment

Admission: FREE

Meet 57th VA Infantry Co. B, Longstreet's Corps, Army of Northern VA re-enactors (from New York). Visit their camp and talk with them on an individual basis. Watch authentic drills to show how 1860s troops would've prepared for battle. Camp is on the grounds of Franklin County History Museum which also will be open. Men and women in 1860s period dress. War theme books, etc. for sale.