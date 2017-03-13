Local Colors Annual Festival

Admission: Free - Donations Welcome!

The Annual Festival of Local Colors celebrates over 100 ethnic traditions that find their home in Western VA. over 50 vendors provide authentic food from around the world, cultural exhibits and merchandise. The opening ceremony at 11:00 a.m. features a presentation of the nations followed by stage performances of music, dance, and martial arts from around the world. The featured country for 2017 is The Philippines. Performers will delight the crowd with the performance of a traditional Philippine dance, Tinikling. Tinikling involves two people hitting bamboo poles on the ground and against each other in coordination with one or more dancers who step over and in between the poles in a dance. It originated in Leyte among the Visayan islands in central Philippines as an imitation of the tikling bird. The children's area features arts and craft provided by The Taubman Museum of Arts Art Venture program and staff, a bounce house and more activities. Children's crafts will focus on the featured country, The Philippines. The Passport Program offers school age children the opportunity to learn about the countries and cultures and fill their passport! Interactive demonstrations will be scheduled in the classroom of Blue Ridge Literacy adjacent to the park. Performers from our stage show will offer instruction in this classroom setting where attendees can interact and learn the dance of craft. The festival is the largest celebration of ethnic diversity Western VA and is a great source of pride for the community as it showcases the welcoming and diverse people in our community.