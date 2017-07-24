Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5)

Make It or Break It (July 24-28)
Why throw it away when you can make something new? Take apart electronics and other household items and remake them into whatever you can imagine. At the end of the week, display your creations for your parents to see. (Please send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your inventor each day.)
Click here to register your K-2 camper for Make It or Break It
Click here to register your 3-5 camper for Make It or Break It
New this summer: Tired of packing lunches? Let us do it for you! For a small additional fee, the museum will provide a lunch and snacks for your camper.
Before and After Camp Care
Before camp care (beginning at 8am each day) and after camp care (ending at 5pm each day) may be added to any session for an additional fee:
Before Camp Care: $30 per week
After Camp Care: $30 per week
Before and After Camp Care: $50 per week
Science Museum of Western Virginia 4412 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018 View Map