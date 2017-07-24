Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5)

Make It or Break It (July 24-28)

Why throw it away when you can make something new? Take apart electronics and other household items and remake them into whatever you can imagine. At the end of the week, display your creations for your parents to see. (Please send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your inventor each day.)

Click here to register your K-2 camper for Make It or Break It

Click here to register your 3-5 camper for Make It or Break It

New this summer: Tired of packing lunches? Let us do it for you! For a small additional fee, the museum will provide a lunch and snacks for your camper.

Before and After Camp Care

Before camp care (beginning at 8am each day) and after camp care (ending at 5pm each day) may be added to any session for an additional fee:

Before Camp Care: $30 per week

After Camp Care: $30 per week

Before and After Camp Care: $50 per week