Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5)

to Google Calendar - Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5) - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5) - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5) - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 iCalendar - Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5) - 2017-07-24 09:00:00

Science Museum of Western Virginia 4412 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Make It or Break It (July 24-28)

Why throw it away when you can make something new? Take apart electronics and other household items and remake them into whatever you can imagine. At the end of the week, display your creations for your parents to see. (Please send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your inventor each day.)

Click here to register your K-2 camper for Make It or Break It

Click here to register your 3-5 camper for Make It or Break It 

New this summer: Tired of packing lunches? Let us do it for you! For a small additional fee, the museum will provide a lunch and snacks for your camper.

Before and After Camp Care

Before camp care (beginning at 8am each day) and after camp care (ending at 5pm each day) may be added to any session for an additional fee:

Before Camp Care:  $30 per week

After Camp Care:  $30 per week

Before and After Camp Care:  $50 per week

Info

Science Museum of Western Virginia 4412 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018 View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5) - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5) - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5) - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 iCalendar - Make It or Break It summer camp (rising K-5) - 2017-07-24 09:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook