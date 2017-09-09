Join us as at the City Market Building as we transition Roanoke’s Pop-up Art Market to the Makers Market, a diverse artist showcase and shop located inside the City Market Building one Saturday per month.

The Makers Market will feature fine artists, makers, craftsmen, and performance artists in a rotating process. Each market will feature a varying selection of artists from around the region. We anticipate 12 to 20 artists per Saturday so plan on making every Makers Market a part of your family’s weekend!

The Makers Market was created to raise awareness of the city’s exciting and diverse artist community. The Makers Market is produced by the Roanoke City Market Building.

Makers Market dates are: July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11, December 9