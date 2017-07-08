Member One City Market Saturdays

July
7/8 - Cooking Demonstration with Virginia Cooperative Extension featuring foods from the Market, plus Music on the Market with Joy Truskowski
7/15 - A special Kid’s Market (more details coming soon), plus Music on the Market with Dancing Chicken Band
7/22 - Music on the Market with Downing Brothers, plus a special Peach Demo
7/29 - PLAY on the Market Paint Party – create your own one-of-a-kind painting (12pm-3pm) *$25/person - pay the instructor at the beginning of the class*, plus music from Greg Cruz
August
8/5 - Cooking Demonstration with Virginia Cooperative Extension featuring foods from the Market, plus Music on the Market with Joy Truskowski
8/12 - Demo with the Roanoke City Police Department
8/19 - PLAY on the Market Paint Party – create your own one-of-a-kind painting (12pm-3pm) *$25/person - pay the instructor at the beginning of the class*, plus music from Steve Smith
8/26 - Music on the Market with Dancing Chicken Band
Info
Market Square 1 Market Square , Roanoke, Virginia 24011