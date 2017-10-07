Met Opera Live in HD: Bellini's Norma

Virginia Western Community College 3095 Colonial Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Whitman Theatre

“Ponselle, Milanov, Sutherland, Callas … after last night, Radvanovsky can add her name to the list,” declared the Huffington Post when Sondra Radvanovsky made her Met role debut as Norma in 2013. The 2017–18 season opens with a new production of Bellini’s masterpiece, starring Radvanovsky as the Druid priestess and Joyce DiDonato as her archrival, Adalgisa—a casting coup for bel canto fans. Tenor Joseph Calleja is Pollione, Norma’s unfaithful lover, and Carlo Rizzi conducts. Sir David McVicar’s evocative production sets the action deep in a Druid forest where nature and ancient ritual rule.

Estimated run time:  3hr 4min

Info
Virginia Western Community College 3095 Colonial Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
540.345.2550
please enable javascript to view
