MFA Dance Performance V/Mobile Tour

Google Calendar - MFA Dance Performance V/Mobile Tour - 2017-07-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MFA Dance Performance V/Mobile Tour - 2017-07-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MFA Dance Performance V/Mobile Tour - 2017-07-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - MFA Dance Performance V/Mobile Tour - 2017-07-02 00:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Admission: Free

M.F.A. Dance Performance V / Mobile Tour Sunday, July 2, 2017 Various Sites - Hollins Campus Start time to be listed on: www.hollins.edu/academics/graduate-degrees/dance-mfa/ M.F.A. Dance Performance V features a collection of original work in performance and/or choreography by current M.F.A. dance candidates in site-specific locations on and around the Hollins campus. As part of the thesis capstone research project, performance and dance work featured in this concert highlight a diverse approach to contemporary dance practices, research, and making.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

Visit Event Website

(540) 362-6451

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - MFA Dance Performance V/Mobile Tour - 2017-07-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MFA Dance Performance V/Mobile Tour - 2017-07-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MFA Dance Performance V/Mobile Tour - 2017-07-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - MFA Dance Performance V/Mobile Tour - 2017-07-02 00:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook