Microfestivus

Google Calendar - Microfestivus - 2017-08-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Microfestivus - 2017-08-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Microfestivus - 2017-08-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Microfestivus - 2017-08-01 00:00:00

Downtown Roanoke 316 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

This year’s festival will allow us to show off our new larger downtown location! The festival will have two entrances this year to help with faster entry into the event. There will be an entrance at the intersection of Campbell and 1st Street, and another entrance on Jefferson Street where it intersects with Church Ave. Make sure to take a look at all of our ticket options as we have made some improvements to the offerings! 

Info

Downtown Roanoke 316 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Microfestivus - 2017-08-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Microfestivus - 2017-08-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Microfestivus - 2017-08-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Microfestivus - 2017-08-01 00:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook