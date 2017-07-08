Mingle at the Market with Low Low Chariot AND Rutledge

Come Mingle at the Market with TWO GREAT bands and good food !! Fast Burger will be on site with their delicious burgers!! https://www.facebook.com/FastBurgerVA/

21 & older event, ID required, Bring your own seating, No pets

$5.00 admission

Low Low Chariot -- Soaring vocals and gritty guitars are two key factors in the Low Low Chariot's sound.

Throw in an incredible story of family, fate and tribute and now it's the full package.

www.LowLowChariot.com