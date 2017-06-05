Monday Night Bingo

Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem, Virginia 24153

Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 invites the community to join us in a weekly Bingo game.

Kitchen opens at 5:00 pm

Early bird game begins at 6:30 pm

Main game begins at 7:00 pm

21 games, including: progressive jackpots and quickie games

Food and beverages available

Weekly dinner specials

Free Parking with easy access for persons with disabilities.

Smoke free

Safe environment

Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem, Virginia 24153

Charity & Fundraisers

540-384-6034

