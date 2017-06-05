Monday Night Bingo

Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 invites the community to join us in a weekly Bingo game.
Kitchen opens at 5:00 pm
Early bird game begins at 6:30 pm
Main game begins at 7:00 pm
21 games, including: progressive jackpots and quickie games
Food and beverages available
Weekly dinner specials
Free Parking with easy access for persons with disabilities.
Smoke free
Safe environment
Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
