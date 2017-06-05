Monday Night Bingo

Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 invites the community to join us in a weekly Bingo game.

Kitchen opens at 5:00 pm

Early bird game begins at 6:30 pm

Main game begins at 7:00 pm

21 games, including: progressive jackpots and quickie games

Food and beverages available

Weekly dinner specials

Free Parking with easy access for persons with disabilities.

Smoke free

Safe environment