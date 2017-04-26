Moonlight & Magnolias - Moonlight and Magnolias is about producer David O. Selznick making the classic film Gone with the Wind. The cast is in place and cameras are ready to roll, but there’s no script yet. So Selznick locks himself, director Victor Fleming and script doctor Ben Hecht in a room with little more than peanuts, bananas and a typewriter, and they proceed to reenact the saga of Scarlett and Rhett. Only this is Scarlett and Rhett like you’ve never seen before! This comedy is a hilarious homage to the men behind an American movie classic.

For tickets call 540-342-5740 or visit millmountain.org