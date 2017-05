Admission: Free

Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars!! Admission is free and FunTimes will be there with a concession stand to sell food & drinks. The first 50 families will receive a free bag of popcorn from Frito Lay. Dates: May 12th- Jungle Book June 9th- Secret Life of Pets July 14th- Finding Dory August 18th- Angry Birds Time: Starts at dusk (around 7-8 p.m.) Location: Longwood Park