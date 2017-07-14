Movies on the Move

Join us as we move throughout Franklin County with FREE movie showings and games/activities at various parks. What a great way to spend a night outdoors with your family! Bring your lawn chair, blanket, flashlight and come see a movie on a HUGE 20 foot inflatable screen. Arrive early to enjoy the pre-movie activities, all movies start at dusk. Concessions will be available for purchase. All movies are rated PG.

Movie showings and locations:

• Kubo and the Two Strings – July 14 @ Snow Creek Community Ball Field, 7090 Snow Creek Rd, Penhook

• Moana – July 28 @ Smith Mountain Lake Community Park Beach, 1480 Parkway Ave, Moneta

• Monster Trucks – August 11 @ Jamison Mill Park, 2000 Jamison Mill Rd, Henry

• Sing – August 25 @ Crossroads Ruritan Club, 7155 Dry Hill Rd, Ferrum