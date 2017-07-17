Music Theory: A College Prep Course

For rising 10th-12th graders who are serious about music, and/or are contemplating a college degree in the field, this one-week course will cover the basics of music theory, including written notation and analysis, and musicianship skills. Each day will include instruction in writing, piano, and sight singing. Campers will enjoy daily lunch and a little "break time" on our beautiful campus. Camp will culminate with a simple group performance on Friday afternoon, aided by Roanoke College music students and instructors.