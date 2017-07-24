Musical Robot Orchestra summer camp (Middle School)

Musical Robot Orchestra

Led by Dr. Ico Bukvic from Virginia Tech’s Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology, Musical Robots Orchestra is a maker workshop that will explore the design and creation of musical instruments that are capable of playing by themselves and in consort with other nearby instruments. The workshop will involve ideation, design, creative coding and connecting computers with various sensors and devices designed to produce sound and music. At the end of the workshop the resulting musical robots will have an opportunity to perform together as an orchestra. No prior coding experience is required. (Food is not provided, so be sure to send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your Musician/Programmer each day.) Click here to register for Musical Robot Orchestra.