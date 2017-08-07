Mystery at the Museum summer camp (rising K-5)

Mystery at the Museum (August 7-11)
Mystery and intrigue await you in this whodunit themed chemistry and engineering camp. Solve mysteries using science-based techniques. After this camp, you might be able to tell who stole the last cookie from the cookie jar! (Please send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your sleuth each day.)
Click here to register your k-2 camper for Mystery at the Museum
Click here to register your 3-5 camper for Mystery at the Museum
New this summer: Tired of packing lunches? Let us do it for you! For a small additional fee, the museum will provide a lunch and snacks for your camper.
Before and After Camp Care
Before camp care (beginning at 8am each day) and after camp care (ending at 5pm each day) may be added to any session for an additional fee:
Before Camp Care: $30 per week
After Camp Care: $30 per week
Before and After Camp Care: $50 per week
Info
Science Museum of Western Virginia 4412 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018 View Map