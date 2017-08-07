Mystery at the Museum summer camp (rising K-5)

Mystery at the Museum (August 7-11)

Mystery and intrigue await you in this whodunit themed chemistry and engineering camp. Solve mysteries using science-based techniques. After this camp, you might be able to tell who stole the last cookie from the cookie jar! (Please send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your sleuth each day.)

Click here to register your k-2 camper for Mystery at the Museum

Click here to register your 3-5 camper for Mystery at the Museum

New this summer: Tired of packing lunches? Let us do it for you! For a small additional fee, the museum will provide a lunch and snacks for your camper.

Before and After Camp Care

Before camp care (beginning at 8am each day) and after camp care (ending at 5pm each day) may be added to any session for an additional fee:

Before Camp Care: $30 per week

After Camp Care: $30 per week

Before and After Camp Care: $50 per week