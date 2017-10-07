NATE SMITH AND KINFOLK

Rehearsal Hall General Admission - $30

“Listen Now to a Future Legend” Nate Smith has built the quintessential resume of jazz, playing alongside its greats and rising stars alike. Now, with his first solo album, Kinfolk: Postcards From Everywhere, Nate steps into the same limelight he’s so patiently helped cultivate for others--and so richly deserves himself. “Listen now to a future legend,” writes José James. “Nate Smith has it all: power, finesse, style and beats for days. He is truly one of the finest drummers in the world whether playing jazz, hip-hop, rock or R&B.” Students of the Music Lab will have the opportunity to work with Nate Smith in a multi-day producing and recording workshop prior to his performance in the Jazz Club.