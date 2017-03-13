National Maritime Day at the D-Day Memorial

In honor of National Maritime Day, all Merchant Marine veterans and current Mariners will receive free admission into the Memorial.
National D-Day Memorial 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, Virginia View Map
Copyright: LeisureMedia360, 1974