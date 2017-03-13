National Maritime Day at the D-Day Memorial

Google Calendar - National Maritime Day at the D-Day Memorial - 2017-05-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Maritime Day at the D-Day Memorial - 2017-05-22 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Maritime Day at the D-Day Memorial - 2017-05-22 08:00:00 iCalendar - National Maritime Day at the D-Day Memorial - 2017-05-22 08:00:00

National D-Day Memorial 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, Virginia

In honor of National Maritime Day, all Merchant Marine veterans and current Mariners will receive free admission into the Memorial.

Info

540-586-3329

