Naturalization Ceremony with Blue Ridge NSDAR

Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Poplar Forest, Virginia

Admission: $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (ages 65+) and military (must show ID); $8 for college students (must show ID) and youth ages 12–18; $4 for youth ages 6–11; and free for children under age 6.

Naturalization Ceremony with Blue Ridge NSDAR Thursday, April 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Join Poplar Forest and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to witness a Naturalization Ceremony welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s 274th birthday. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest, free for Poplar Forest members.

Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Poplar Forest, Virginia

(434) 534-8120

