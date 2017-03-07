New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players: "HMS Pinafore"

Ride a wave of music and laughter as a romantic cast of characters sings and dances their way across the deck of the fanciful British naval vessel with the improbable name. H.M.S. Pinafore, or The Lass That Loved A Sailor, was first performed at London’s Opera Comique on May 25, 1878, and has remained popular on both sides of the Atlantic ever since. The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players’ production features an elaborate setting of a ship’s deck, based on drawings by Gilbert himself, and beautiful Belle Epoch costumes. Get ready for an evening filled with the lush sounds of voices and a full orchestra in the pit, lively action and choreography, and broad comedy true to Gilbert & Sullivan tradition.