Oktoberfest & 5k Trail Race

Smith Mountain Lake’s Premier Beer Festival

The Willard Companies, in conjunction with the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA, will present an Oktoberfest and 5K Trail Race event on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Westlake Towne Center. The 5K Trail Race/Walk will start at 10:30 a.m. The Oktoberfest is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will include live entertainment by The Sauerkraut Band and the local Saengerbund Band, who will be performing authentic German style music in traditional Bavarian style clothing. The event will also feature a children's play area, German food and a special Oktoberfest beer brewed by Sunken City Brewery. Admission for Adults is $10 on event day, pre-order adult tickets for $5 by clicking here. Children 13 and under are admitted free. Valid ID is required for 21 and older. Food and drink vendors will be on site. Lawn chairs are welcome. Coolers, outside food or drinks, rollerblades, skateboards and pets are prohibited and not allowed. Bags are subject to be inspected.

The 5K Trail Race will begin at Westlake Towne Center, wind through the Jack-O-Lantern Branch Heritage Trail at the Booker T. Washington National Monument, and end at the Oktoberfest. Mountain Junkies LLC will record race times. Awards given to top three runners, male and female and the top finishers in each age bracket. Race registration is $25. Children under 13 is $15. T-shirts available to the first 100 participants. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County YMCA.