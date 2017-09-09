The City of Salem and the Rotary Club of Salem host Olde Salem Days to showcase the talents of the region’s artisans and crafters for the benefit of residents in Southwest Virginia. All event participants share in the warmth and beauty of our Roanoke Valley community. The aim is just not to produce a fun special day, but to also in the process raise funds for community service projects. We hope you will join us for our next Olde Salem Days on September 9th, 2017.

On September 10th, 2016, Olde Salem Days continued its grand tradition as the foremost Arts and Crafts events in the region. Every year, on the Second Saturday in September, the downtown streets of the City of Salem in Virginia are transformed into a showplace for the regions most talented Artisans and Crafters. We thank our 2016 Corporate Sponsors WDBJ7 and BNC Bank and the many volunteer groups, who enabled the Rotary Club of Salem to host tens of thousands of visitors for this event. To all of you, I personally want to thank you and congratulate you.

This year’s early morning showers did not dampen festival goers enthusiasm whether browsing the hundreds of stalls filled with hand crafted wares, admiring the beautifully restored historic vehicles in the car show area, tasting the many culinary delights in the food court, listening to live music from the Main Stage in the Farmers Market, entertaining young ones in the Library Square Kid Area or simply enjoying the community feel of downtown Salem. For our festival goers convenience free shuttle and remote parking at the Salem Football Stadium are provided.

In the end, Olde Salem Days is a major fundraising project for the Rotary Club of Salem. This year’s event enabled the club to designate $50,000 in grants to local community service organizations. Our aim is to continue to improve and grow Olde Salem Days each year. We look forward to an even better event on September 9th, 2017.

Interested in being a part of a special day? The OSD website provides information about the particulars of our next Olde Salem Days. There are applications if you would like to exhibit as a 2017 Artist/Crafter, a Food Vendor, Auto Show or be a Sponsor or new this year, a Major Sponsor. We would also welcome hearing from those interested in helping as a volunteer group during the event.