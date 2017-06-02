Everyone loves those songs you know all the words to, but couldn’t possibly name the band that made them popular! A one-hit wonder is a top 40 phenomenon: the combination of artist and song that makes it big with one single, but is unable to repeat the achievement. Such music includes “Rockin’ Robin” in the 1950s to “Mambo No. 5” in the 90s. Artists of one hit wonders often fade into obscurity after their singular success, but three talented performers will be singing all those favorites in one great show. You’ll be on your feet singing and dancing along to these hits!