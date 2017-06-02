One Hit Wonders

to Google Calendar - One Hit Wonders - 2017-06-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - One Hit Wonders - 2017-06-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - One Hit Wonders - 2017-06-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - One Hit Wonders - 2017-06-02 19:30:00

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Mark 1 Market Square, SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Everyone loves those songs you know all the words to, but couldn’t possibly name the band that made them popular! A one-hit wonder is a top 40 phenomenon: the combination of artist and song that makes it big with one single, but is unable to repeat the achievement. Such music includes “Rockin’ Robin” in the 1950s to “Mambo No. 5” in the 90s. Artists of one hit wonders often fade into obscurity after their singular success, but three talented performers will be singing all those favorites in one great show. You’ll be on your feet singing and dancing along to these hits!

Info

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Mark 1 Market Square, SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

540-342-5740

to Google Calendar - One Hit Wonders - 2017-06-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - One Hit Wonders - 2017-06-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - One Hit Wonders - 2017-06-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - One Hit Wonders - 2017-06-02 19:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook