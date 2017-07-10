One Week of Sanctuary Beekeeping and Gardening

Immerse yourself in an inspiring retreat of learning and working with the bees and the land.

This five-day program is a great opportunity for all those who wish to learn and work along with us at the Sanctuary. Building a vital environment for the honey bee to thrive includes supporting a dynamic farm ecosystem, with flower and herb gardens, an orchard, a pollinator plant nursery, woodlands, and large fields for cultivation. We also grow food for ourselves and our students, and support these activities with food preparation and bread baking in a wood-fired bread oven. Workshop participants will have the opportunity to experience much of what goes into building a Honeybee Sanctuary, work close with the bees and deepen their perspective and understanding of biodynamic beekeeping and gardening through lectures and discussion.

Days will be balanced between *classroom study, *hands-on work and activity, *group projects and discussions, *plant and honeybee observation, and *artistic sessions. Our work is based on methods of biodynamic beekeeping and agriculture and students will have the opportunity to learn and practice both. The social aspects of this class will provide a unique dynamic for the growth and exchange of ideas between classmates and instructors. The lofty ideals, which guide our work at Spikenard, can only truly be accomplished by working together in full human-ness and in deep understanding of our times. We’d love for you to join us in this work!