Open Studios Botetourt

Botetourt County Buchanan, Virginia 24066

Many of the Roanoke Valley area’s leading artists live and create in scenic Botetourt County. This fall, the seventh annual self-guided driving tour will include Botetourt artists along with guest artists. Enjoy this free event and rare opportunity to visit the artists in their studios and homes, viewing rich and varied works both completed and in progress. Have a chance to purchase original artwork and learn about the tools and materials used to create it. Keep your eyes out for impromptu demonstrations as time permits. Whether you are a collector, or simply curious about art, this is an opportunity to converse one-on-one with artists while enjoying the added pleasure of the beautiful fall foliage and landscape of Botetourt County. The artist’s studios are located throughout the county so look for the Open Studios logo on signs along your way. Just enjoy the weekend, your scenic drive, and the artistic culture you’re sure to experience along the way.

Botetourt County Buchanan, Virginia 24066
540-473-1167
