Opening Night: Beethoven's Emperor, Biegel and Brahms (Masterworks Series)

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra along with Music Director Dr. David Stewart Wiley, will debut their annual Masterworks Series on Saturday, October 14, with Opening Night: Beethoven, Biegel & Brahms- a celebration of the romantic era with guest pianist Jeffrey Biegel. The performance will take place at the Berglund Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the October 14 performance, along with the RSO full concert season, are available at the RSO Member One box office.